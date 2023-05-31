Watch: Chinese jet carries out ‘aggressive manoeuvre’ near US military plane

Footage released by the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPA) appears to show a Chinese fighter pilot performing what the US military described as an "unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre."

The pilot "flew directly in front of the nose" of a US Air Force aircraft on 26 May, causing the US plane to fly through its wake turbulence as it was conducting routine operations over the South China Sea, according to a USINDOPA statement.

"China urges the US to stop such dangerous provocations, and stop deflecting blame on China," Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, told Reuters.

