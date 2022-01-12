Heroic moment Chinese firefighters rescue pet dog trapped in high-rise fire

Chinese firefighters recently rescued a pet dog trapped in a high-rise fire in the city of Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The fire broke out in a 26th-floor apartment when nobody was home as the pet dog was trapped on the balcony and was blackened by the smoke in the area.

Firefighters broke into the room and put out the fire immediately with the dog quickly being saved with only slight burns.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here