University students trapped by flooding in China have been delivered supplies by a forklift.

Footage shows the vehicle ploughing through water to reach a building on the Xinxiang Medical University campus, before dropping off boxes and bottled water.

It’s reported by Reuters that more than 400 graduate students are trapped on campus following the flooding that hit China’s central province of Henan.

At least 33 people have died and eight remain missing as authorities ramp up rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the disaster.