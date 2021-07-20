Terrified commuters have been trapped in a subway train by waist-high floods in Henan province, China. The shocking footage from Zhengzhou city shows people trapped in two busy carriages as the water rises inside and outside the train.

The deluge swept the city after over 20cm of rain fell in just an hour- more than the worst affected parts of Germany saw over three days in recent European floods.

China’s state news agency Xinhua reported that at least 12 people have died due to floods in the region.