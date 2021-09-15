Long queues of people waiting to be Covid-19 tested formed in China’s Fujian province after at least 50 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases emerged.

Dozens of people formed the queues in the city of Putian after county-wide testing was ordered by local officials.

At least 50 new cases were recorded on Wednesday in the Fujian province, with 33 of those cases being based in Putian.

Citizens have been banned from leaving the town, while bus and train services have been suspended.

Cinemas, bars and other social facilities have also been closed.

Experts suspect the outbreak may have originated from a man who returned from Singapore