A Chinese airliner carrying 132 people has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, according to state media.

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft had 123 passengers and nine crew members on board when it went down near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county on Monday.

Footage from the area of the crash purportedly shows smoke rising into the area as a fire rages from the mountainside wreckage.

The MU5735 flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1.11pm local time and had been due to land in Guangzhou.

