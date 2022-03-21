A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, which was en-route to Guangzhou, crashed in a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou on Monday.

A rescue operation has since been launched, with emergency services from the region rushing to the site of the wreckage.

Some 655 firefighters have been deployed, as well as multiple fire trucks, according to the regional fire department.

Despite rescue efforts, it has been reported by The People’s Daily that “there is no sign of life among the scattered debris”.

