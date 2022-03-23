Rough terrain and rainfall has so far hampered the search of the China plane crash site.

A China Eastern passenger aircraft fell from the sky and crashed into a mountainside in Guangxi earlier this week, killing all 132 people on board.

Under rainy conditions, search teams are using hand tools, drones and sniffer dogs to comb the wreckage and debris that are spread across steep, heavily forested slopes.

China announced on Wednesday that one of the two black boxes from the plane was found in a severely damaged condition.

