China’s National Space Administration has released new footage captured by the country’s Mars rover.

The videos show the Zhurong rover of the Tianwen-1 spacecraft deploying a parachute to descend to the Martian surface. The rover then drives away from its landing platform and trundles across the surface of the Red Planet.

The rover, named after a mythical Chinese fire god, is studying the landscape and collecting rock samples.

China’s Tianwen-1 mission launched in July 2020 and arrived at Mars in February, marking a triumph for Beijing’s space ambitions.