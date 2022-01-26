Good Samaritan saves elderly woman from being run over by reversing truck

A man saved an elderly woman from being hit by a truck Saturday in Yuncheng City, north China’s Shanxi Province.

The woman crossed the road and accidentally walked into the blind spot of a reversing truck.

Wu Bingchen, a 25-year-old man who runs a car decoration shop by the roadside, spotted the scene and ran to pull the elderly woman away.

Wu Bingchen said: “I felt something was wrong. I shouted at her, but perhaps she didn’t hear me, so I rushed towards her, and dragged her to safety.”

