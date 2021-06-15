This video shows China’s Mars camp, a futuristic simulation of a mission to the red planet located in the country’s northwestern Gobi desert.

The desert has been described as the “most Martian place on Earth” thanks to its arid and dusty red landscape.

The 1,735-acre facility in China’s Gansu province was opened in 2019, giving space enthusiasts, professionals and tourists the opportunity to experience what it might be like to live on Mars.

China has shown grand ambitions for space travel. Its Zhurong rover landed on Mars in May.