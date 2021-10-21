A powerful explosion has killed at least three people and injured 30 more in the northeastern city of Shenyang, China.

The gas explosion took place on Thursday morning inside a restaurant that is in a mixed-use residential and commercial building, according to local authorities.

Dramatic footage from the scene shows smoke billowing into the street as a number of civilians come running from the area.

A second video shows the destruction caused by the explosion, with debris scattered across the road, vehicles covered in dust and a number of buildings heavily damaged.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.