China’s Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying three Chinese astronauts docked at its space station on Saturday (16 October), kicking off a six-month stay as the country nears completion of the orbiting outpost.

The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket on Saturday morning, and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station approximately six and a half hours later.

The two men and one woman are the second crew to move into the Tiangong space station, which was launched in April.