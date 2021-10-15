The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft lifts off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s second manned space mission to help build its new space station.

China will send three astronauts, including the first female crew member, to live on its space station for six months.

This will be China’s longest-ever crewed space mission and the crew will set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts.

The new mission is expected to take forward the work of the initial crew, who conducted two spacewalks and deployed a 10m mechanical arm.

