China probe Tianwen-1 surveys Mars' ice caps from space

Amazing footage shows China probe Tianwen-1 surveying Mars’ ice caps from space.

The eye-catching footage shows the orbiter adjusting its solar panels and the ice caps while flying over the north pole of the Red Planet.

China’s solar-powered vehicle, about the size of a golf cart, will collect data on underground water and look for evidence that the planet may have once harbored microscopic life.

Tianwen, the title of an ancient poem, means “Quest for Heavenly Truth.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here