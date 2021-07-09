Two of China’s wandering elephants have been caught on camera fighting during migration.

In the footage, one female elephant can be seen biting the tail of another, before chasing her around. The scuffle escalates as the pair move away from the herd before a male elephant steps in to end the altercation.

Professors monitoring the group suggest that “engaging in a fight” is a method for an elephant to establish its authority and believe the behaviour is more common in males.

The same herd have already gone viral this year for wandering through a Chinese city.