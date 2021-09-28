China is showing off some of its most advanced aerospace technology at its biggest national air show in the southern city of Zhuhai.

The six-day event, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, kicked off on Tuesday with a flight demonstration of the J-20 stealth fighter jet.

The show is part of Beijing’s drive to compete against Western rivals in selling its latest military hardware and technology. It comes amid concerns over China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the disputed South China Sea and over Taiwan.