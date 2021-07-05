Two Chinese astronauts have completed the nation's first space walk in 13 years, installing tools outside China's space station.

During the extravehicular activity which lasted six hours, taikonauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo attached tools - including a robotic arm - to the spacecraft in order to support future activities.

After stepping outside the node cabin of China’s Tianhe space station, Boming said the words: "Wow, it is so beautiful out here!"

This is the first time in history that astronauts have worked outside the country’s space station and a second space walk is planned for later in the Shenzhou 12 mission.