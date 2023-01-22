Chinese New Year is being celebrated across the world, as people prepare for the Year of the Rabbit.

Also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, it’s one of the most important holidays in the Chinese calendar and kicks off 15 days of celebrations in communities around the world.

As we wave goodbye to the tiger and move into the Year of the Rabbit, we look at how this celebration is marked and what we can expect from the year to come.

