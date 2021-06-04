Several Chinese police officers put their lives at risk to save a shepherd’s sheep, after they had fallen into a ditch with fast-flowing water.

The strong current caused the officers to slip and fall multiple times during the rescue attempt, which occurred in the county of Wuqia in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The policemen were swept nearly a kilometre before all three sheep were saved.

Officer Tursunali Memet said: “Some people ask me whether it is worth the risk to save just three sheep. We didn’t think about it much at that time.”