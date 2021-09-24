Police hunt a woman who pulled a gun out on a Chipotle cashier for closing early.

CCTV captures the woman taking the firearm out of her bag and brandishing it at staff while asking to speak to the manager.

The Pennsylvania restaurant was forced to closed early due to staffing levels but advised customers to order online instead.

Philadelphia Police said the customer told the cashier “if someone doesn’t make her food she will be back and there will be a problem”.

A co-worker made the woman’s meal in an effort to have her leave, police said before she took the food without paying.