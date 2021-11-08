Labour MP Chris Bryant, chair of the Commons committee on standards, has told Kay Burley on Sky News that last week’s events in parliament had done "terrible, terrible reputational damage" to politics in the UK.

Bryant told Burley that there had been attempts to "lobby" and "bully" committee members over its ruling on the Paterson scandal – with the MP since resigning after Boris Johnson’s government decided to U-turn on its decision to attempt to block the suspension of the Tory MP.