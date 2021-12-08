Chris Whitty acknowledges people 'including colleagues' are angry over restrictions

Professor Chris Whitty acknowledged people "including colleagues" will be angry over the new Covid restrictions

During the Covid briefing at No.10, Mr Whitty said: “We all know that people get very angry, including colleagues and friends when they feel that it’s unfair.”

Boris Johnson has announced “plan B” restrictions will be introduced in England from as early as next week, including guidance to work from home and vaccine passports being made mandatory at nightclubs and larger venues.

