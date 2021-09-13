Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said the benefits of vaccines for children outweigh the risks, during the Downing Street press conference on vaccinating 12-15 year-olds.

Mr. Whitty said that he is ‘confident’ that vaccination will reduce disruption to education as fewer children will become infected, but stressed that other Covid measures should remain in place in schools as jabs will not ‘eliminate’ the issue.

Professor Whitty said: “We are confident about reducing disruption; we are also confident this will not eliminate disruption”.