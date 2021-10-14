Professor Chris Whitty has warned the winter will be 'exceptionally difficult' for the NHS.

England’s chief medical officer spoke at the Royal College of GPs’ annual conference in Liverpool and warned of tough months ahead for the health service as it battles Covid and other illnesses.

Mr.Whitty said: “In terms of where Covid will go over the winter, well I think the winter as a whole, I regret to say, is going to be exceptionally difficult for the NHS.”

