Professor Chris Whitty dismissed “ridiculous” and “untrue” myths about the Covid vaccine when he was asked at a press conference about a tweet by rapper Nicki Minaj in which she linked the jab to impotence.

The chief medical officer said people knowingly peddling untruths about the vaccine should be "ashamed". He said the great majority of people are ignoring these myths, and warned reporters not to repeat them as it can give them credence.

Prime minister Boris Johnson added that he was not familiar with Ms Minaj’s works.