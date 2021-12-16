England’s chief medical officer has said the doubling rate of the omicron variant will drop if precautions are taken.

Professor Chris Whitty gave evidence to MPs on Wednesday and discussed the ways in which a combination of restrictions is decided upon.

Mr Whitty also suggested that Britons should cut down on socialising to preserve hopes of a proper family Christmas Day.

The warning came as the UK recorded a record 78,610 daily Covid cases on Wednesday.

