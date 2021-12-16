Tory MP says Chris Whitty's call to cut back on socialising will mean 'complete ruin' for firms

Tory MPs have attacked Chris Whitty’s call for people to cut back on Christmas partying as an adviser “running the show” – despite no Commons vote to impose restrictions.

Ex-ministers Steve Brine and Steve Baker laid into the chief medical officer after he urged the public not to mix at festive events unless they “really matter to them”.

With hospitality and entertainment businesses protesting they face ruin from customer no-shows – and no Treasury plans for a rescue package – Conservative MPs pinned the blame on Professor Whitty.

