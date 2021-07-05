Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, said he will continue to wear a mask in certain situations after Covid restrictions end on 19 July.

He told a Downing Street press conference that he would don a face covering in indoor, crowded spaces “to protect other people,” and if he were required to by any competent authority.

“The third reason is if someone else was uncomfortable if I did not wear a mask, as a point of common courtesy, of course I would wear a mask,” he said.

The government is ending the legal obligation to wear a face covering.