A radical preacher has told a congregation of Christians in Texas that they do not need a Covid-19 vaccine because they’ve “got Jesus”.

Joshua Feuerstein, a far-right evangelical pastor told the audience “You ain’t gotta wear the mast, you got Jesus. You don’t need the vaccine, you got Jesus.”

One of the organizers of the America’s Revival event in Dallas, Mr Feuerstein urged Christians not to “cower in your home” and said that public health warnings about the coronavirus had fed “fear, fear and fear” at people.

Mr Feuerstein was video recorded in Washington DC during the January 6th Capitol riot.