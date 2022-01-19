Christian Wakeford cheered taking seat on Labour benches in House of Commons

Christian Wakeford was met with cheers from Labour MPs as he entered the House of Commons after defecting from the Tory party.

The representative for Bury South announced his decision to switch parties moments before PMQs on Wednesday and took his seat on the opposition benches to loud applause.

Mr Wakeford was amongst a number of Conservative MPs believed to have written a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, following revelations about lockdown parties at Downing Street.

