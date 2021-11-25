The Detroit Parade Company's Thanksgiving floats for today’s event are ready to go, and some fans are getting an early peek at them.

Fox 2 reporter Camille Amiri was able to get an early look at the Christmas parade showing us a glimpse at the creative floats which include a giant bowl of popcorn, a thanksgiving turkey and famous cartoon characters.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be presented by Gardner-White from Woodward Avenue in Detroit on November 25th.

