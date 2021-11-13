London kicked off its Christmas festivities with the world’s largest light switch-on.

To mark the beginning of the festive season, streets across the city’s West End all had their lights switched on at the same time this week by the Lord Mayor of Westminster.

The capital’s hotspots including Mayfair, Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square have been decked with more than one million LED lights.

“I’m urging Londoners and visitors to enjoy the best our capital has to offer, see the amazing lights and support our hospitality to continue to bounce back," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

