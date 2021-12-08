Government ministers backed out of a round of morning interviews today hours after a clip appeared to capture No10 special advisers joking about a Christmas party last year that ministers have so far denied took place.

Broadcasters filmed empty chairs this morning after the Health Secretary Sajid Javid failed to appear to mark one year since the first person in the world to received a Covid-19 jab outside of a clinical trial.

GMB’s Susanna Reid and Adil Ray and BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay and Sally Nugent all filmed empty chairs while extending an interview invite out to ministers.

Sign up to our newsletters