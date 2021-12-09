French paraglider’s chute fails sending her plummeting into freefall

This unbelievable video shows the terrifying moment a French paraglider’s chute fails sending her plummeting into a terrifying freefall.

A timing miscalculation led to Maud Perrin falling into her canopy and becoming twisted in her parachute’s straps.

Maud then had to put all her hopes in the second reserve shoot opening as it was the only thing stopping her from falling to her death.

Luckily, the chute opened and, after initially becoming entangled in the mess of cables and straps, Maud managed to even herself out in the skies over Ölüdeniz, Turkey.

