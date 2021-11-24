A rush for Christmas trees is expected to hit supermarkets this weekend as demand is expected to spike by 15% this year as shoppers get into the festive mood early.

Early demands for festive trees are thought to be a response to the pandemic but also a reaction to shipping issues.

Christopher Hood, director and founder of Europe's largest tree wholesaler Needlefresh, which sells more than 700,000 trees each year said: "I think it's a culmination of what's going on with Brexit and the fact that generally, people have been struggling with COVID."

Sign up for our newsletters.