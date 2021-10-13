A statue of Christopher Columbus, standing in central London, has been doused with red paint.

The bronze figure of the 15th Century Italian explorer, which sits on the edge of Belgrave Square close to Buckingham Palace, was seen defaced on Tuesday (12 October).

A red cross was also marked over the inscription commemorating Columbus’ life between 1446 and 1506.

The Times report that four protesters have been arrested after the statue was vandalised less than 24 hours after Columbus Day was celebrated in the United States.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.