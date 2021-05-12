Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to bring the For The People Act for a vote on the floor, where it is likely to still be shy of enough votes to break a filibuster, despite Schumer saying “failure is not an option”.

The majority leader said Republicans “have seized on the ‘big lie’ to restrict the franchise” and called on his Republican colleagues in the Senate to do the right thing.

“In democracy, when you lose an election you try to persuade more voters to vote for you. You don’t try to ban the other side from voting,” he said.