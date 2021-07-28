More than 30 firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a “much loved” and “historic” church in Glasgow.

Emergency crews were called to St Simon’s Church on Partick Bridge Street around 3am on Wednesday, with locals saying the roof collapsed around 30 minutes later.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one person was helped out of the property and given precautionary treatment, while local residents were also evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.