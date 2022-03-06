Church in Kyiv continues services despite war rages on

As Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine with a huge armored convoy still threatening the capital, a church in Kyiv continues to hold services for worshippers.

Dozens of residents attended the liturgy service at St Volodymyr’s Cathedral on Sunday.

Despite fears of persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyiv Patriarchate, which broke away from the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church 30 years ago, Father Oleksandr said the clergy would continue guiding believers.

“If Ukrainians remain in some cities, churches and priests will be there as long as it’s physically possible,” he said.