The CIA has released a video urging Chinese government officials to work as spies for the US.

On Thursday (12 February), the intelligence agency posted a video on its YouTube channel which features a disillusioned mid-level Chinese military officer who leaks secrets on his computer.

“Anyone with leadership qualities is bound to be subject to suspicion and ruthlessly eliminated,” the fictional officer in the video says in Mandarin.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement that the agency's videos had already reached many Chinese citizens and that it would continue providing Chinese government officials an “opportunity to work toward a brighter future together”.