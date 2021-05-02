Cindy McCain called the ongoing audit of Arizona’s 2020 election results “ludicrous” and “crazy”, as the recount ordered by Trump-supporting Republicans continued to draw criticism .

The recount centres on 2.1 million ballots for the races for president and Senate in Arizona’s Maricopa County, and come on the back of false allegations of a fraudulent election by Donald Trump and Republicans.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Ms McCain criticised the recount for coming six months after both races were won by Democrats, and called the Arizona Republican Party “crazy”.