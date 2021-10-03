Civilians killed in bomb explosion at Kabul mosque

A bomb exploded at the entrance of a mosque in Kabul on Sunday.

A Taliban spokesperson said that the explosion left a “number of civilians dead”.

The blast targeted the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban representative Zabihullah Mujahid.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that Taliban fighters were not among those harmed.

It is still unclear how many civilians were killed in the attack. However, Karimi has confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.