What is the cladding scandal and how is the government trying to fix it?

The safety of high-rise buildings has been under the microscope in the past few years, following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.

At least 72 residents were killed in the fire that quickly spread through the building due to flammable cladding.

Since discovering the dangers of unsafe materials, leaseholders have been facing devastating bills to replace them, trapping some in unsafe and unsellable homes.

The government has been taking action to help, previously introducing a low-interest loan scheme and Michael Gove has also insisted that developers will soon have to cover the "full outstanding cost".

