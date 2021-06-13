More than ten years on from the Tunisian revolution, violent clashes between protesters and police have rocked the streets of the capital Tunis.

The protests follow a rise in violence from the country’s security services against residents of the working class neighbourhoods of the city.

The clashes on Saturday came after three days of sustained protesting in response to the killing of a young man “in suspicious circumstances” in the Sidi Hassine Sijoumi area on the outskirts of Tunis, according to the Tunisian League for the Defense of Human Rights (LTDH).