Anti-government protesters and police clashed in demonstrations across Colombia on Monday that marked two months of unrest in which more than 60 people have died.

Footage shows skirmishes in the cities of Popayan and Medellin, where people are seen hurling rocks and petrol bombs at authorities. Riot police are seen responding with tear gas and water cannons.

The wave of protests that has swept the South American country since April was initially triggered by a now-suspended tax reform, but escalated into a mass movement against the right-wing government amid a heavy-handed police response.