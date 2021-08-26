Police have continued their search of Sand Hutton Gravel Pits near York, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of chef Claudia Lawrence in 2009. The search of woodland and a fishing lake began on Tuesday, with Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox saying that it is “one of several active lines of inquiry”.

“Whilst I cannot say at this stage how long the search may take, I do anticipate that a number of specialist officers and staff, including underwater search teams and forensic experts, are likely to be at this location for a number of days,” he said.