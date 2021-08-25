Police have begun a new search for missing chef Claudia Lawrence, who disappeared 12 years ago.

Detectives looking for missing university chef announced the operation started at the Sand Hutton gravel pits about eight miles from Ms. Lawrence’s home in York.

Claudia’s mother spoke of her distress after police announced the new search saying: ‘I have been waiting for closure for a long time but I remain in the dark about what has sparked this investigation and it’s obviously a very distressing time.’