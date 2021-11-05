Claudia Webbe MP has been spared jail after being convicted of harassing her boyfriend's friend for a period of 18 months between 1 September 2018 and 26 April 2020.

The representative for Leicester East threatened to throw acid at the victim and leak naked photos of her, behaviour a judge has since described as "callous and intimidatory".

Ms Webbe has avoided a prison sentence due to her previous good character, but Labour are now demanding she step down as MP after expelling her from the party.

