Residents of the Australian town where four-year-old Cleo Smith was safely rescued have spoken of their relief that she was found alive.

Police found Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnarvon and a 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, more than two weeks after the girl was suspected to have been snatched from her family’s camping tent.

“Absolutely relieved. Everybody is so happy. Just walking around town it feels like this cloud has been lifted,” Leticia Andreoli, a local resident, said of the rescue.

